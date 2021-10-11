Travis Fulgham Released from PS, Addition of Noah Togiai Could be Meaningful

The Eagles made some practice squad moves, shedding their leading receiver from a year ago and adding a tight end, creating an interesting logjam at that spot

On the surface, it just looks like your average, run-of-the-mill practice squad maneuver, and Monday afternoon’s signing of tight end Noah Togiai could be just that.

Except…

Nick Sirianni coached Togiai in Indianapolis after the Colts claimed him when the Eagles cut him after he spent 2020 in their camp as an undrafted free agent from Oregon State.

The Eagles also added linebacker Christian Elliss back to the practice squad after releasing him from there last week.

To make room for those two, the Eagles released their leading receiver last year, Travis Fulgham, and tight end Nick Eubanks.

Fulgham had 67 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last year, with most of that damage coming in a five-game stretch.

As for Togiai, he showed promise in his short time in Philadelphia.

He played in four games for the Colts, earning 72 offensive snaps in that time and six on special teams.

Clearly, Sirianni sees something worth developing in the 6-4, 246-pound Togiai.

The position also brings some intrigue.

Tyree Jackson, this summer’s standout, could be ready to return from rehabbing a broken back by the end of the month, which also coincides with the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

It feels like the logjam at tight end could be broken with a trade.

Travis Fulgham was released from the Eagles' practice squad John McMullen/SI.com Eagle Maven

Zach Ertz is the likely candidate, just as he has been since last season ended.

The Carolina Panthers could use a tight end and seem to be in a win-now mode after acquiring cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore the past two weeks.

Ertz’s stance about playing for his old coach, Frank Reich, and good friend, Carson Wentz, in Indianapolis probably hasn’t changed. That would still likely be his preferred destination.

But if there’s a market for him, general manager Howie Roseman won’t hesitate, as long as the deal brings what he wants, likely a second-day pick, maybe even a fourth-rounder.

Then there’s Dallas Goedert. He’s better at this stage of his career than Ertz and five years younger, but he needs a new deal.

Goedert thought he’d have one by now. He wanted one by now.

It hasn’t happened.

November is when the Eagles typically like to do contract extensions, though they handed out two prior to Weeks 1 and 2, giving one to Jordan Mailata and the other to Josh Sweat.

Goedert could be next. He should be next.

He is one of the top five players at his position in the league.

Except he isn’t being used much.

In a game earlier this year, he wasn’t targeted until the fourth quarter.

On Sunday in Carolina, he wasn’t targeted until the third quarter and had just three targets the entire game. He made two catches for 28 yards, including a huge 20-yard reception on the Eagles’ short, game-winning drive that set them up with first-and-goal at the 6.

Ertz had six targets, but only one catch for seven yards. He needs 14 more receptions to pass Harold Carmichael as the franchise’s all-time catches leader.

He may be running out of time, though, because Jackson and Togiai could be the future at that position. Perhaps behind Goedert, and it should be behind Goedert with a new contract in hand.

There is also Jack Stoll to consider. He added five offensive snaps against the Panthers to the 28 he had received in the four previous games. Stoll, though, has not yet been targeted.

It’s a logjam, for sure, and one that could be broken within the next couple of weeks.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.