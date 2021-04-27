What Could Day 3 of Draft Look Like for Eagles?

Seven of Philly's 11 picks are on Saturday, and five are in the last two rounds, so be ready for anything. Here is a mock draft of rounds 4-7, knowing trades are very much in play

PHILADELPHIA – He could trade up. He could trade down. He could stay pat.

Or he could put his left foot in, his right foot out, and shake it all about.

Exactly what Eagles GM Howie Roseman will do in the first round of the draft, with the 12th overall pick, has been speculated on enough to fill all 1,138 pages in Stephen King’s novel, “It.”

It will all be over soon. The speculation that is. Then the fun will begin again as the pick is dissected from every different angle.

Of course, the Eagles are scheduled to have 10 more picks to make, and those picks will have opinions rendered repeatedly by the organization's fans and media.

Lost in the shuffle is that seven of their 11 picks come on Saturday, Day 3 of the annual selection palooza, and five of them are in the final two rounds.

Here is a shot at something different – an Eagles mock draft that covers just rounds four through seven.

As if getting the first pick isn’t hard enough this year, why not go out on a thinner limb?

Two ground rules:

No trades, even though the expectation is Roseman won’t make all seven of those third-day selections and it could be a wild, trade-filled Day 3.

Assume that on the first two days of the draft the Eagles will take a wide receiver, edge rusher, and two cornerbacks. OK, it’s not safe to assume, but for the purposes of this exercise, assume it to be true, and whatever the names of the first four picks they are inconsequential for this drill.

Let’s begin:

FOURTH ROUND (No. 123)

DT Bobby Brown, Texas A&M. It’s not supposed to be a very good draft for DTs, but there are some worth taking, and Brown is certainly one, and the Eagles could stand to add some depth at this position. The last time they drafted a DT was Elijah Qualls four years ago and that was the sixth round. Needs to work on his pass rush but at 6-4, 321, he is a run stuffer.

In the mix: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Oklahoma), Edge Janarius Robinson (Fla. State), TE John Bates (Boise State)

FIFTH ROUND (No. 150)

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State. The Canadian import would be a great addition to a backfield with Miles Sanders. He has the size at 6-0, 210, but had a heavy college workload that could hinder his long-term effectiveness. He also struggled with injuries last year, so the Eagles may have to take a flyer on him not fully knowing the medical background.

In the mix: Safeties Andre Cisco, (Syracuse), Talanoa Hufanga (USC), and Caden Stearns (Texas), TE Matt Bushman (BYU), WR Cornell Powell (Clemson)

SIXTH ROUND

(No. 189)

S Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati. The Eagles have had a lot of good fortune drafting players from the Bearcats program, and here comes an underrated three-year starter who is versatile enough to play in a cover two as well as in the box and slot.

In the mix: Edge Jordan Smith (UAB)

(No. 224)

QB Ian Book, Notre Dame. A developmental project who may never be more than a career backup, but he won a lot of games for the Irish and is considered a very good leader.

In the mix: QB Sam Ehlinger, (Texas)

(No. 225)

OT Landon Young, Kentucky. Played tackle for the Wildcats, but many think the 6-6, 310-pound lineman has a better future at guard because he’s good with his hands in close quarters.

In the mix: OG David Moore, (Grambling), C Michal Menet (Penn State)

SEVENTH ROUND

(No. 234)

TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri. A long lanky tight end who can catch and can punt. It’ll prove to be too good of a combination for the Eagles to pass up here, though many consider him more of a candidate to be an undrafted free agent.

(No. 240)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga. Why? Just because we will now have to learn how to pronounce and say his name. Seriously, though, Ogbongbemiga was named the Cowboys’ Most Outstanding Special Teams player as a freshman and is a solid tackler who can blitz. NFL.com compared him to Duke Riley.

