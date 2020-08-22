Why the Eagles Think More of Nate Gerry Than You Do

PHILADELPHIA – When it comes to Nate Gerry, many Eagles fans hear the annoying whine of AOL's dial-up modem. Ken Flajole sees business-level, high-speed Internet.

So where's the disconnect?

"I can't speak to how the fans view our players," the Eagles veteran linebacker coach smiled. "I just know I base it on what he means to our defense. I'm in the meeting room with this guy every day and he always continually impresses me."

Flajole, who just entered his fifth decade in coaching last year, offered up an example of how savvy a football player Gerry has turned into over his first three professional seasons, a journey in which the South Dakota native started as a 210-pound safety out of Nebraska before ultimately developing into the 230-pound LB who is expected to be the quarterback of the 2020 Philadelphia defense as the team's three-down option.

"We had a third-and-long drill, and (defensive coordinator) Jim (Schwartz) decided that we're going to play a lot of man coverage because I think he wants to find out the guys, not only at linebacker but in the back end, that can cover one on one," said Flajole. "... (The drill) makes technique change based on down and distance, you know one time it's a third-and-three and (Gerry) is man-to-man on the back and he plays tight sticky coverage.

"Another time it's third-and-11. Now he plays that same route and plays it with a little bit of depth so he gives body help to a corner that's one-on-one."

If there is one thing Doug Pederson has stressed above all else since taking over the program it's situational football and players who understand what's in front of them and can toggle back-and-forth as part of their football DNA is exactly what the Eagles are looking for.

"I mean those are things that maybe the fans don't appreciate, but I do as a coach who has been doing this for 42 years," said Flajole. "I mean to me that's a smart football player so I have Nate in high regard right now and again maybe that's something that if the fans had an opportunity to be in our meeting and listen to discussions they come away, they say 'you know what, that's a pretty sharp guy."

So sharp that last season Flajole called Gerry the smartest one in an LB room that included the coach himself and veteran options who had been in the system longer like Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

"He's taken it to a whole different level," Flajole said of Gerry. "I know I look at the guys that we've had here in the past and we've had some good ones you know the Jordan Hicks's and Nigel Bradham did a nice job for us.

"Nate's right up there with all these guys in terms of giving us that type of mental approach in, in his ability to manage our front and manage any audibles or any checks that we have for the defense."

Gerry isn't Dick Butkus, however, and he is an undersized former defensive back bulked up to try to take on NFL offensive linemen while shedding blocks. Perhaps that's why the Eagles were so intent to build up front on the interior with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Malik Jackson, and Hassan Ridgeway.

The goal is not only an interior pass rush but also keeping blockers from getting to the second level against undersized but speedy LBs, a group that also includes Duke Riley and rookies Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley, along with Gerry.

The only traditional LB the Eagles have is second-year player T.J. Edwards, who is penciled in next to Gerry in the nickel package as the two starters in what is the modern base defense in the NFL.

When the Eagles go 4-3, it's likely going to be Gerry, Edwards, and Riley. For sub-packages with six defensive backs on the field, Gerry will stand alone.

"We do see people overlooking our group," Gerry said. "I think a lot of people do not realize how much speed and athleticism we have. A lot of people talk about how young we are. We all figured out the playbook, and a lot of people have not seen our athleticism."

The boss isn't one overlooking the group and Gerry in particular, however.

"If you have the privilege of being in a meeting room you would find out that Nate is really one of the smartest football players in terms of being able to think ahead with problems, being able to manage all the things that we ask the mike linebacker to manage," Flajole said.

"He's got really a good football mind and so that's been always impressive to me. We do put a lot on Mike linebackers in terms of being able to manage the games. ... To have a guy that's got high-speed internet like Nate does, making the calls and having that ability to manage the defense through the course of the game is very important for us."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

