Eagles Might Have Chance To Bring Back Homegrown Pass Rusher

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson won’t be coming back to the Eagles. He signed with Bills on Thursday night.

Neither will pass rusher (put air quotes around that) Bryce Huff, not that anybody was clamoring for the Eagles’ free-agent swing-and-miss from two years ago. He retired at 27 on Thursday night to start a company called ‘Neighborstone,’ which builds safety infrastructure to help with fire risk on lithium batteries.

Javon Hargrave. Same thing. Not the lithium battery thing, but the not-coming-back part. He’s going to the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Sweat, though…maybe?

Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat has requested a trade this week, per a source,” wrote 24/7 Sports’ Packers writer Easton Butler. “The Packers and Eagles are both reportedly interested in him.”

The pass rusher isn’t happy that his head coach, Jonathan Gannon, was fired.

Josh Sweat Unhappy His Coach In Arizona Was Fired

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon stands on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gannon is now the DC in Green Bay, so maybe Sweat wants to go there. He could also want to return to the Eagles, who have reportedly expressed interest in a player his teammates called “Sweaty J.”

Sweat played for Gannon during Gannon’s two-year stint in Philly, with one of those years leading to a Super Bowl trip. It was Sweat’s connection with Gannon that helped lure to Phoenix, anyway. The money didn’t hurt, either. The Cardinals gave him a four-year, $76.5 million deal.

The Eagles, as everyone knows, want – make that, need – a pass rusher after the money they had budgeted to try to sway Jaelan Phillips to return wasn’t enough. The pass rusher free-agent market isn’t quite dry, but it’s getting there with AJ Epenesa, Arnold Ebiketie, the ageless Cameron Jordan, and Al-Quadin Muhammad, to name a few, still available.

There have also been reports of the Eagles having interest in trading for Minnesota’s Jonathan Greenard.

Though both will turn 29 this spring, Sweat is better. He is a known commodity, having spent seven years with the Eagles, collecting 43 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He was instrumental in helping the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with 2.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes.

He didn’t just take the Cardinals’ money and check out, either. He had a career-high 12 sacks, one better than the 11 he had in 2022 with the Eagles. Sweat is a pro whose 55 career sacks would fit nicely in the Eagles locker room. Again.

What would it take to get Sweat? Certainly not the two first-rounders the Raiders want for Maxx Crosby, and the salary cap hit isn’t nearly as bad, with Sweat counting $16.3 million against the cap this season. Whatever it takes to make the deal, general manager Howie Roseman should seriously consider it.