Eagles Roster Manipulation Ahead Of Week 18 Hints At Starters Sitting

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles weren’t about to enter Week 18 of the season with no long snapper but GM Howie Roseman isn’t above a little roster manipulation to better prepare for the final game of the regular season.

First Roseman released veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett on Monday, a day after the Eagles moved to 11-5 by edging the Buffalo Bills, 13-12, in Western New York.

There was at least some risk to that because even vested veterans have to clear waivers this time of year, but the odds that any team was going to pluck a 35-year-old LS off waivers for one game were very small.

More so, it looks as if the Eagles are planning on resting several key starters against the Commanders on Sunday even though there is an opportunity to jump to the No 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture by beating Washington and scoreboard watching for a Week 18 Detroit win at Chicago.

It seems that scenario is not one strong enough to deter the Eagles from manufacturing a bye week for key starters, perhaps tied to the belief that a Tanner McKee-led team could still top a Josh Johnson-piloted Commanders group. From there, the Lions’ performance is out of Philadelphia’s control.

Hughlett did clear waivers and will be added to the Eagles’ practice squad, according to his agent Brett Tessler. Hughlett will then be one of two PS elevations for the game on Sunday.

To make room for Hughlett, the Eagles released edge defender Titus Leo off the practice squad on Tuesday.

Tricks Of The Trade

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the added roster spot, Philadelphia will likely add either linebacker Patrick Johnson or safety Andre’ Sam to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The sleight of hand was needed because both Johnson and Sam were elevated the maximum of three times in the regular season and neither could have been inserted for Sunday's game.

Another potential move is activating rookie offensive tackle Cameron Williams off of injured reserve. The Eagles started Williams’ 21-day practice window on Dec. 11, meaning they have until Jan. 1 to either put him on the 53-man roster or shut the sixth-round pick down for the season.

However, with veteran Lane Johnson expected to return for the playoffs, the likelihood is that Williams will remain on IR.

