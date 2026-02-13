Eagles Set To Hire Mike Pellegrino As A Defensive Backs Coach

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are expected to hire former Buffalo Bills nickel back coach Mike Pellegrino as a defensive backs coach, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The #Eagles are set to hire #Bills nickels coach Mike Pellegrino as a defensive backs coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before Buffalo, the 32-year old Pellegrino worked for the Patriots for 10 seasons, including the final six as cornerbacks coach. pic.twitter.com/56NXDlf0oY — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 13, 2026

Philadelphia lost defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Christian Parker to the defensive coordinator job with the rival Dallas Cowboys in January.

Upheaval In The Defensive Backfield

Eagles safeties coach Joe Kasper looks on at UDFA rookie Maxen Hook. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The butterfly effect to that was safeties coach Joe Kasper being promoted to Parker’s defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator by the Eagles.

The Eagles also have cornerbacks coach Roy Anderson on the staff, so Pellegrino could be in the mix to handle the safeties but it should also be noted that the Eagles have had a nickels coach in the past when the current assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach Ronell Williams handled that role in 2023 before defensive coordinator Vic Fangio arrived.

In theory, Pellegrino could be tasked with mentoring both safeties and nickel players in 2026, and those two are somewhat mirrored positions at times in Fangio’s schemes.

All-Pro slot corner Cooper DeJean has the versatility to play safety, and 2025 undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson cross-trained at both positions last season. Drew Mukuba started at safety as a rookie until a fractured fibula cut short his season but has also had extensive experience in the slot at Clemson before finishing his college career at Texas.

Pellegrino, 32, was a two-time All-American college lacrosse player at Johns Hopkins and started his NFL coaching career as a coaching assistant with the New England Patriots from 2015 to 2018.

Pellegrino was then promoted by the Pats to cornerbacks coach from 2019 to 2024 before being hired as the nickels coach in Buffalo for 2025 in what turned out to be Sean McDermott’s last season.

