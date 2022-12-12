Despite Reduced Role, Brandon Graham Still Making a Big Impact

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – It was cold outside, and snow had begun to fall in big flakes on a deserted MetLife Stadium, not long after the Eagles roasted the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday.

Inside the Eagles' locker room, it was downright toasty after the win moved them to 12-1 and clinched a playoff berth.

It was particularly warm over by Brandon Graham’s locker, like red hot. Like scorching. So much so, it felt like it was going to spontaneously break out in flames.

The veteran Eagles' defensive end is on fire, for sure.

He had three sacks in the win to tie a career-high he had set in October 2019 vs. the other New York team, the Jets. He has 5.5 sacks in the last four games.

"I’m just happy at this age to still trying to stay relevant and stay helping the team," he said. "

Earlier in the week, Graham talked about how good he felt physically at this stage of the season and at age 34.

His role has been reduced, yes, but that has only made him more effective.

“For me, man, that was the biggest adjustment for me was just having a lesser role than I’m used to but taking that mindset and saying (the heck with it), it’s all good,” he said.

“Now when I come in maybe I can be the knockout punch because they’ve been getting them ready, jab, jab, jab…bam, there it is. It’s been working out like that ever since I changed my mindset on it, stuff’s been working out.”

Graham entered Sunday’s game having played just 39% of the team’s defensive snaps after playing six straight seasons of at least 65% of the snaps before tearing an Achilles in Week 2 last year.

Brandon Graham after he collected three sacks in Week 14 win over the New York Giants Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

He said he adjusted to his new, reduced role after the first week of the season.

“Whenever people come out, I’m going in and make sure there’s no drop-off,” he said. “That’s my role and I’m just having fun with it now.”

He sure did against the Giants, and he now has 8.5 sacks this season.

He’s been down this road to double-digit sacks before and hit a roadblock.

He had 8.5 in 2017 with four games left – just like now – but had only one over those final four, though he sat out the meaningless regular-season finale against the Cowboys since Philly had already clinched the No. 1 see in the NFC playoffs en route to a Super Bowl title.

“My goal is hopefully we win it all and run it back – come on (GM) Howie (Roseman) get me again, let’s do it again,” he said. “I’m just enjoying my role, whatever role because there’s no pressure.”

Graham is in the final year of his contract and 10-plus sacks would certainly look good on the bargaining table.

"I have four games left, you know that’s on my mind," he said, "but at the end of the day… I’m just going to do… like today it came today in three. I didn’t know it was going to come like that, but I was happy that we just got the win at the end of the day."

Let’s face it Graham isn’t going anywhere and Roseman will do the right thing by giving him another year at a reasonable price.

Graham knows his legacy in Philadelphia.

He understands the coaches know how to use him at an age few players see on the playing field.

Except for the great ones, and Graham, with 67.5 career sacks now, belongs in that great category for the Eagles.

