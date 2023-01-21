EAGLES UNFILTERED: Breaking Down Eagles-Giants Playoff Matchup

It's finally here: Eagles vs. Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The winner moves on to the NFC Championship Game. The loser heads into the offseason.

The latest episode of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast with co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles dives right into the matchup.

Here's some of what you will hear

The Brian Daboll/Jalen Hurts connection. The Giants coach and Eagles QB have a history from their time together at Alabama.

Darius Slay may have put a target on his back by admitting to SI Eagles Today it has been a long season. What do Kracz and Myles think? A link to that story can be found below.

Sacks. The Eagles got to Giants quarterbacks seven times in their Dec. 11, 48-22 win. Brandon Grahm tied a career-high that day with three. Who leads the Eagles in sacks in Saturday's game?

Who do Kracz and Myles have winning and why? Hear our final score predictions and how we think it might go down.

That and more when you hit one of the listening links and don't forget to read all about the game with the following story links as well as coverage coming out of the game from Kracz and John McMullen:

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.