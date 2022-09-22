EAGLES UNFILTERED: Growth of Jalen Hurts and a Defensive Uprising

The Eagles moved to 2-0 and there will be no revisionist history about the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are a good team and the Eagles dominated them, 24-7, on Monday Night Football.

In this episode of Eagles Unfiltered, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a look at what happened in the Eagles' victory.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

Kracz and Myles break down the game Jalen Hurts played.

What does it mean for this team's future?

Are you on board with how the QB is playing or still skeptical?

It may have been the quarterback's best game, though that's a question that comes up a lot, lately. The Eagles are 9-3 in his last 12 starts, including the playoff loss last year to the Buccaneers.

The offense was only one part of the game.

The defense came to play and that took some heat off DC Jonathan Gannon.

Fletcher Cox also raised his level of play from Week 1.

In the third phase of the game - special teams - the Eagles did a nice job in punt coverage against Jalen Reagor, but having a field goal block could have been devastating had Arryn Siposs not made a touchdown-saving tackle.

And what about the kick returner? Is Quez Watkins the answer?

All that and more when you hit one of the links.

READ MORE ON EAGLES TODAY

Darius Slay Earns Another Defensive Player of Week Award

Jalen Hurts has Jerry Jones, Others Talking; Is it Time for a ...

Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles' Monday Night Victory

Jonathan Gannon, Fletcher Cox Needed a Game Like ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.