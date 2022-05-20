EAGLES UNFILTERED: James Bradberry Signing and How Many Wins Will Eagles Have?

It was supposed to be all about the Eagles’ recently-released schedule, but the latest episode of Eagles Unfiltered turned into something more than just wins and losses because the Eagles made a key free-agent signing.

Of course, adding cornerback James Bradberry to the defense could not be overlooked.

The schedule, however, delivered plenty of fun and analysis, with co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles giving their total number of wins.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation

Kracz and are both in agreement on the Bradberry signing, which happened just hours before the episode was taped. Both co-hosts give their views on the signing was the right move.

Be sure to stick around until the end to hear a very good question posed by Myles and that is: “Have the Eagles done a better job putting pieces in place around Jalen Hurts, on both sides of the ball, than they did around Carson Wentz in 2017.

Both hosts give their take on that.

Before then, there is plenty of discussion on the Eagles’ schedule, which has nine home games this year and eight road games.

Myles contends the schedule is easy, which is what analytics seem to indicate. Kracz doesn’t think it’s as easy as it may appear on experts and computer models.

Kracz and Myles then go through each game and give their wins and losses.

How many wins did they each come up with?

