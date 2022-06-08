EAGLES UNFILTERED: What We Learned About Eagles in OTAs

As the Eagles' offseason winds down, your Eagles Unfiltered co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles revisit some of the team's work over the past couple of months.

They focus more on the OTA period.

There were just six OTA practices and they weren't very long. The first one ran just 50 minutes and, as Nick Sirianni said in May, there would be no 11-on-11 drills, just individual work, and seven-on-sevens.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation

One big piece of news to emerge from the OTA period was that Shane Steichen would call the plays for the offense. The offensive coordinator said that he began calling them last year around the midseason point and will continue to do so.

What do Kracz and Myles think about that?

The co-hosts also throw a fun topic around: Which offensive and defensive player from the past decade would you bring back for the current 2022 team?

There are no right or wrong answers. In fact, if you have an opinion we would love to hear it.

On offense, Kracz and Myles eliminated Carson Wentz since his 2017 season was probably one of the best turned in by a QB in franchise history.

On defense, Malcolm Jenkins was eliminated.

They felt like the most obvious to be removed from the answer sheet.

The conversation prompted a discussion on a former running back that helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl, though he wasn't officially one of the answers to bring back from the last decade.

Who was it?

Find out by listening.

