Eli Manning Says He's 'At Peace' After Thursday's Hall of Fame Snub
When the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2025 at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning was among those who unfortunately didn't get the call.
A first-time finalist in his first year of eligibility, Manning won two Super Bowls with New York in 2008 and '12—and was also a two-time Super Bowl MVP and a four-time Pro Bowler. He spoke with NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl on Friday's edition of Good Morning Football to talk about not getting in on the first go-around:
"I had a feeling it wasn't going to be my night, and I understand that," Manning explained. "I'm totally at peace. It's not gonna change my outlook on my career and how I feel about it."
The right attitude from Manning who—according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov—wasn't "remotely close" to getting in this year:
"Voters viewed Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri as stronger first-ballot candidates than Eli Manning, I’m told," Meirov wrote in a post on X (former Twitter). "None of them made it, but Kuechly and Vinatieri had stronger support in the room."
There's always next year, Eli.