Eli Manning Says He's 'At Peace' After Thursday's Hall of Fame Snub

The former Giants quarterback is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Mike Kadlick

Manning won two Super Bowls with the Giants. / Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2025 at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning was among those who unfortunately didn't get the call.

A first-time finalist in his first year of eligibility, Manning won two Super Bowls with New York in 2008 and '12—and was also a two-time Super Bowl MVP and a four-time Pro Bowler. He spoke with NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl on Friday's edition of Good Morning Football to talk about not getting in on the first go-around:

"I had a feeling it wasn't going to be my night, and I understand that," Manning explained. "I'm totally at peace. It's not gonna change my outlook on my career and how I feel about it."

The right attitude from Manning who—according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov—wasn't "remotely close" to getting in this year:

"Voters viewed Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri as stronger first-ballot candidates than Eli Manning, I’m told," Meirov wrote in a post on X (former Twitter). "None of them made it, but Kuechly and Vinatieri had stronger support in the room."

There's always next year, Eli.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

