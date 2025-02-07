Football Fans Were Split on Hall of Fame Voters' Eli Manning Decision
New York Giants great Eli Manning has one of the most contentious Hall of Fame candidacies in recent memory. The two-time Super Bowl champion failed to reach Canton in his first year of eligibility, as the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced at the NFL Honors awards show Thursday night.
Cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe make up the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
Manning's case is headlined by his two Super Bowl championships with the Giants, unlikely runs that culminated in wins over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. However, he was rarely, if ever, considered one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL at any point in his career, without a single All-Pro selection or MVP vote. Manning finished his career with a 117–117 record and led the NFL in interceptions three times.
His Hall of Fame journey isn't over yet, after his first year on the ballot, but if Manning can't join his brother in the exclusive fraternity, he'll be the first two-time Super Bowl MVP to miss induction. Of the 13 quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl wins, Manning joins Jim Plunkett as the only Hall of Fame-eligible players that haven't been inducted.
Naturally, Giants fans and Eli supporters are up in arms by the perceived snub.
Others believed leaving Manning out was the correct call given his overall résumé:
Manning will have another shot to make the Hall of Fame in 2026 but he'll be up against a pretty stacked list of players. Larry Fitzgerald and Drew Brees are likely locks to make it on their first ballots, while Philip Rivers—a player whose career is inextricably linked to Manning's—will also be on the ballot. Other players left on the outside looking in this year include Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Steve Smith Sr., Terrell Suggs and Reggie Wayne.