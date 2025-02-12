Erin Andrews Blasts Fans for Booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX
There was a surprising amount of bad blood at Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs—not between the teams on the field per se, but between fans in attendance and Taylor Swift.
Swift was in the house supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Chiefs looked to win their third straight Super Bowl on Sunday night. Her already stressful night included her getting booed by Eagles fans when she was shown for just a few seconds on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome. The Super Bowl crowd appeared to be predominantly pro-Eagles from the get-go, but it was still somewhat surprising to hear a deafening chorus of boos rain on one of the world’s most beloved pop stars.
Fox reporter Erin Andrews was working the sidelines at the big game that night and ripped the boobirds attacking Swift:
“I feel bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world who f---ing gets booed at the Super Bowl,” Andrews said. “Get out of here. She holds—I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium—the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”
These were likely the same Eagles supporters who would shimmy up light poles and burn Kermit the Frog puppets hours after their 40-22 blowout win over the Chiefs, so perhaps it’s not too surprising they were so quick to tear down a pop idol.