SI

Erin Andrews Blasts Fans for Booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX

Kristen Wong

Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
In this story:

There was a surprising amount of bad blood at Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs—not between the teams on the field per se, but between fans in attendance and Taylor Swift.

Swift was in the house supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Chiefs looked to win their third straight Super Bowl on Sunday night. Her already stressful night included her getting booed by Eagles fans when she was shown for just a few seconds on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome. The Super Bowl crowd appeared to be predominantly pro-Eagles from the get-go, but it was still somewhat surprising to hear a deafening chorus of boos rain on one of the world’s most beloved pop stars.

Fox reporter Erin Andrews was working the sidelines at the big game that night and ripped the boobirds attacking Swift:

“I feel bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world who f---ing gets booed at the Super Bowl,” Andrews said. “Get out of here. She holds—I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium—the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”

These were likely the same Eagles supporters who would shimmy up light poles and burn Kermit the Frog puppets hours after their 40-22 blowout win over the Chiefs, so perhaps it’s not too surprising they were so quick to tear down a pop idol.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL