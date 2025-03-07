ESPN's Adam Schefter Deviates on Prediction for Sam Darnold's Next Stop
One year ago, the topic of Sam Darnold's next destination being the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason seemed unfathomable. But that's how quickly things can change in the world of professional football.
Darnold is set to hit free agency next week after a career-revitalizing year with the Minnesota Vikings. In 17 games, Darnold set career highs in passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (35) and passer rating (102.5), leading the Vikings to a 14–3 record and a surprising playoff appearance.
Now, Darnold will be fielding offers from quarterback-needy teams around the league, including the Vikings, who have 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings but reportedly are still interested in bringing Darnold back for more.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter sees the chips falling a certain way as the calendar creeps closer to the new league year on Wednesday.
"I think Sam Darnold is still trying to figure out where Sam Darnold is going to be playing next season," Schefter said Friday on KFAN's The Paul Allen Show.
Radio host Paul Allen, who also serves as the Vikings' play-by-play radio announcer, then asked Schefter to rate the possibility of Darnold returning to Minnesota from 0 (not likely) to 10 (likely).
"Not high," Schefter said. "As we go over all these scenarios, they're all in play, but I think [returning to] the Vikings is a down-low scenario. I don't view it as a likely scenario right now."
It's a change in perspective from just a few days ago when—during an episode of his podcast Tuesday—Schefter predicted Darnold would return to Minnesota.
"It would not be surprising if the two sides figured out some sort of short-term contract that enabled the Vikings to get Sam Darnold, that enabled him to get paid, that enabled them to run in back in the event that J.J. McCarthy is not fully ready this season from his knee injury, or struggles in the preseason, or experiences whatever type of setback there is," Schefter said Tuesday.
Of course, much can change in a matter of hours in the chaotic days leading up to free agency. But as it stands Friday, it appears Darnold is likely walking out the door in Minnesota, allowing McCarthy to take the reins of a talented offense.
Also on Friday, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame named the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants as three teams who could sign Darnold to a lucrative contract in free agency.