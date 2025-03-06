ESPN Analyst Thinks One Very Good NFL Team is Best Fit for DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf wants a trade. After spending the first six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, he decided it was time for a change of scenery as he headed into the final season of a three-year, $72 million deal.
According to Dianna Russini, Metcalf wants $30 million a year and the Seahawks are looking for a couple draft picks in exchange for the star wide receiver.
But where would he be the best fit? Which team would he immediately help? On Get Up this morning Mike Greenberg asked if there was a team that was a "DK. Metcalf away" from being a legitimate Suepr Bowl contender. Harry Douglas went with the most obvious answer.
"If we're going a DK Metcalf away I would say the Kansas City Chiefs," said Douglas. "In those regards. If we're going to go going to the Super Bowl. I don't think there's any other team that you can put DK on their team and you can say they're Super Bowl contenders outside of Kansas City."
Douglas went on to say he'd prefer Metcalf end up with the Dallas Cowboys because he would make a good complimentary player across the field from CeeDee Lamb, but he wasn't sure if Jerry Jones would pull the strings required to get him.
As for the Chiefs, they're basically an anyone away from being a Super Bowl contender since they have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and were just in the Super Bowl a month ago for the third straight year. D.K. Metcalf would be nice though.