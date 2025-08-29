SI

ESPN Analysts Had Hilarious Reactions to Micah Parsons-Herschel Walker Trade Comps

Stephen Douglas

Dan Orlovsky reacts to an Adam Schefter anecdote about the Micah parsons trade.
Dan Orlovsky reacts to an Adam Schefter anecdote about the Micah parsons trade. / ESPN / YouTub
The Micah Parsons trade finally supplanted the Browns backup quarterback battle as the biggest story in sports this week, which meant Get Up opened the show by talking about Jerry Jones's big deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Everyone got a chance to opine on the move, including Kirk Herbstreit who defended Jones's decision to jettison his star pas rusher. During Adam Schefter's appearance, he also made a case for Jones doing the right thing by explaining that the Cowboys owner looked at the move as the modern day Herschel Walker trade which set the Cowboys up for multiple Super Bowls in the 1990's.

This comparison did not sit right with multiple panelists.

"I think in the end this is also true and this came from another executive as well," said Schefter. "Jerry Jones felt like this was his modern day version of a Herschel Walker trade. He felt like he needed to do something dramatic to shake up things for a team that has not reached the conference championship game in 30 years, that has not gotten past the divisional playoff round in 30 years and by making a blockbuster, shocking trade the way he once did with Herschel Walker, he could inject youth and picks and another player into his team and recreate some of that excitement that the Cowboys had the last time they went on an extended postseason run."

After Schefter first mentioned Herschel Walker someone off-camera made a noise. The control room then went back to a shot of the studio where Dan Graziano was making this face:

Dan Graziano, ESPN
Dan Graziano did not like what Adam Schefter had to say. / ESPN / YouTub

After going back to Schefter for a few seconds the camera went to a shot of Graziano and Dan Orlovsky who was making a completely different face of disagreement and disgust.

Dan Orlovsky, Dan Graziano, ESPN
Dan Orlovsky and Dan Graziano listening to Adam Schefter tell Jerry Jones’s side of the story. / ESPN / YouTub

By the time Schefter finished with his story Orlovsky's hands were shaking and Graziano was back to making a Michael Scott face.

Dan Orlovsky, Dan Graziano, ESPN
Dan Orlovsky and Dan Graziano consider the Herschel Walker trade. / ESPN / YouTub

Considering the Walker trade resulted in the Cowboys bringing back a whole lot more than two first-round picks and a player, the comparison probably is deserving of a funny face or two.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

