ESPN Team Celebrates Randy Moss's Cancer Treatment Being Over in Sweet Moment

What a sweet way to open up the 2025 NFL season.

Randy Moss returned to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' after undergoing cancer treatment.
Randy Moss returned to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' after undergoing cancer treatment. / NFL on ESPN/Screengrab

Last December, Randy Moss's time on ESPN for the NFL season was cut short after doctors found cancer between his pancreas and liver, causing him to undergo surgery to get it removed. He's been undergoing cancer treatments since then in order to return back on the air in time for the 2025 NFL season to kick off.

Moss was welcomed back with open arms by his fellow ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown crew on Sunday ahead of the first full slate of games in Week 1. The show announced that Moss recently rang the bell to mark him being done with cancer treatments.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer received support from his fellow broadcast crew as he spoke about how much it means for him to be back on the air in time for the 2025 season.

"That was just a great day, man," Moss said. "... All my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now I'm back with the family, man."

What a sweet moment to open up the NFL season.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

