ESPN Team Celebrates Randy Moss's Cancer Treatment Being Over in Sweet Moment
Last December, Randy Moss's time on ESPN for the NFL season was cut short after doctors found cancer between his pancreas and liver, causing him to undergo surgery to get it removed. He's been undergoing cancer treatments since then in order to return back on the air in time for the 2025 NFL season to kick off.
Moss was welcomed back with open arms by his fellow ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown crew on Sunday ahead of the first full slate of games in Week 1. The show announced that Moss recently rang the bell to mark him being done with cancer treatments.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer received support from his fellow broadcast crew as he spoke about how much it means for him to be back on the air in time for the 2025 season.
"That was just a great day, man," Moss said. "... All my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now I'm back with the family, man."
What a sweet moment to open up the NFL season.