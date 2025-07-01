SI

Randy Moss Expected to Return to 'Sunday NFL Countdown' for 2025-26 Season

Incredible news, football fans.

Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set on Oct 4, 2021.
Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set on Oct 4, 2021. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Great news, football fans—Hall of Fame wide receiver and football broadcaster Randy Moss is expected to return to "Sunday NFL Countdown" full-time for this upcoming season, ESPN confirmed to The Athletic on Tuesday.

Moss was forced to take a hiatus at the end of last season due to a cancer diagnosis, but did appear alongside other hosts during the Super Bowl.

“Randy’s return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift—not just for our team but for the entire football community—and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason,” ESPN told The Athletic in a statement.

Moss, 48, originally revealed his cancer diagnosis in December of 2024, when he said he had recently undergone surgery for cancer found outside his bile duct and would be continuing treatment with chemotherapy and radiation.

"Your boy is a cancer survivor," Moss said at the time. "I'm nursing myself back. I'm here with my family, and I can't wait to bust some of y'all heads on Call of Duty or NBA 2K."

Safe to say he'll be welcomed back with open arms in the fall.

