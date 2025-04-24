SI

'Dumb As a Box of Rocks': ESPN Analyst Issues Aaron Rodgers Warning to NFL Teams

Marcus Spears didn't mince words with this one.

Mike Kadlick

Marcus Spears didn't mince words. / Screenshot via ESPN.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to select 21st overall in Thursday night's NFL draft, and when they do, the possibility of signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely linger in the back of their minds.

The 41-year-old, while telling The Pat McAfee Show last week that he visited the Steelers as a free agent this offseason, also mentioned he's in no rush to sign due to personal matters—and that retirement is still potentially on the table.

So, with no true starting quarterback on their roster, should Pittsburgh factor in a potential addition of Rodgers while attacking the NFL draft this weekend? ESPN's Marcus Spears doesn't think so.

"I think you are dumb as a box of rocks if you’re waiting on Aaron Rodgers," said Spears on NFL Live. "Any organization in the NFL. You are dumb as a box of rocks if you waiting for Aaron Rodgers to tell you if he's gonna play football."

Rodgers is coming off a season with the New York Jets in which he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns. His departure from One Jets Drive, however, was apparently a contentious one with new head coach Aaron Glenn before they ultimately released him.

The Steelers have been connected to quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe ahead of the NFL draft. We'll wait and see if they ultimately land one of them.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

