'Dumb As a Box of Rocks': ESPN Analyst Issues Aaron Rodgers Warning to NFL Teams
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to select 21st overall in Thursday night's NFL draft, and when they do, the possibility of signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely linger in the back of their minds.
The 41-year-old, while telling The Pat McAfee Show last week that he visited the Steelers as a free agent this offseason, also mentioned he's in no rush to sign due to personal matters—and that retirement is still potentially on the table.
So, with no true starting quarterback on their roster, should Pittsburgh factor in a potential addition of Rodgers while attacking the NFL draft this weekend? ESPN's Marcus Spears doesn't think so.
"I think you are dumb as a box of rocks if you’re waiting on Aaron Rodgers," said Spears on NFL Live. "Any organization in the NFL. You are dumb as a box of rocks if you waiting for Aaron Rodgers to tell you if he's gonna play football."
Asked and answered.
Rodgers is coming off a season with the New York Jets in which he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns. His departure from One Jets Drive, however, was apparently a contentious one with new head coach Aaron Glenn before they ultimately released him.
The Steelers have been connected to quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe ahead of the NFL draft. We'll wait and see if they ultimately land one of them.