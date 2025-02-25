ESPN's Tim Hasselbeck Throws Cold Water on Aaron Rodgers-to-Rams Idea
With Albert Breer's report about the crucial stretch Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are entering, it's only natural that there is speculation about what the franchise would do should its Super Bowl-winning quarterback depart for a bigger paycheck. One option, of course, is another Super Bowl winner: Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old veteran needs new digs after the New York Jets decided they would no longer need his services and any landing space figures to come with a real opportunity to win.
The Rams would provide just that as they are right in the midst of a Super Bowl bubble.
ESPN NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck was asked about the possibility on Tuesday morning's Get Up and didn't sound to keen on it.
"Rodgers is a low-priority free agent," Hasselbeck said. "Meaning everybody else gets to choose and then whatever is left, that's going to be his options."
"I guarantee you that they are not trying to get older and slower at the position," he added.
Getting older and slower is not a widespread strategy in the NFL. But in this case is it really the wildest idea in the world that Rodgers could rekindle some magic with a stacked skilled position core around him? Stafford isn't exactly the most spry or mobile quarterback in operation today and there aren't a ton of young signal-callers realistically ready to go on a deep playoff run. And out of that group, even fewer will be available.
For this to even be a real discussion Stafford would need to move on, which feels like a strange choice considering how deep into the postseason he was able to go last year and the reported suitors.
Stay tuned.