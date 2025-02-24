Colin Cowherd Says It'd Be a Huge Mistake for Matthew Stafford to Leave the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are entering a critical window with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, who understandably wants to be compensated for his talents in the form of a healthy raise. But the grass isn't always greener even if it comes with more dollars and respect, as Colin Cowherd advised on his show Monday afternoon.
Citing the report from SI's Albert Breer that four other teams—the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders—have thrown their hats in the ring when it comes to potentially securing the 37-year-old quarterback's services, Cowherd cautioned that not every organization is run as well as the Rams.
"Matt, you've made a lot of money," Cowherd said. "You've made $360 million. If you sign $40 million for two years you end up making close to $450 million and you get a Super Bowl—and I'm serious here—Rams for the next two years with Stafford are in the Super Bowl bubble."
"For Stafford to leave that, I think would be a huge, huge mistake," Cowherd concluded.
This is exactly the angle the Rams will try to sell as they continue trying to figure this out. Out of those four teams, only the Steelers were anywhere close to being a serious contender last season. Not only that, but they are not blessed with talent at the skill positions like the Rams.
Of course, Stafford probably knows all this. He still wants to accomplish what he thinks he has earned financially, even if none of his other suitors at this point offer as great of a chance to win quickly.