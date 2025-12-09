How the Rams, Patriots and Broncos Could Clinch Playoff Berths in Week 15
Believe it or not, the end of the 2025 NFL regular season is right around the corner, which means we’ll soon know for certain which teams have clinched a playoff berth and which are headed to Cancun for a conciliatory vacay.
As things stand, eight teams have been eliminated from postseason contention—the Jets, Falcons, Browns, Cardinals, Raiders, Saints, Titans and Commanders—but no teams have officially grabbed one of their conference's open playoff spots.
Well, that could change as soon as this weekend.
The 11–2 Broncos, 11–2 Patriots and 10–3 Rams could all clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 if things go their way. Denver is playing a 9-3-1 Green Bay; New England, for whom the AFC East division title is also up for grabs, is playing a 9–4 Buffalo; and Los Angeles is playing an 8–5 Detroit.
Below, we've laid out the Week 15 clinching scenarios for each of those three teams:
Broncos’ Week 15 Playoff Clinching Scenarios:
Denver will clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 if:
- Broncos win OR
- Broncos tie and Chargers lose OR
- Broncos tie and Jaguars lose OR
- Broncos tie and Texans lose or tie OR
- Broncos tie and Colts lose of tie OR
- Texans lose or tie and Colts lose or tie, so long as both games don't end in a tie
The Broncos play the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will air on CBS.
Patriots’ Week 15 Playoff Clinching Scenarios:
New England will clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 if:
- Patriots win OR
- Patriots tie and Chargers lose OR
- Patriots tie and Texans lose or tie OR
- Patriots tie and Colts lose or tie OR
- Patriots tie and Jaguars lose OR
- Texans lose or tie and Colts lose or tie, so long as both games don't end in a tie
New England will also clinch the AFC East division title in the event of a win.
The Patriots will play the Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will air on CBS.
Rams’ Week 15 Playoff Clinching Scenarios:
Los Angeles will clinch a playoff berth if they win.
The Chargers will play the Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will air on Fox.
For a look at the full Week 15 slate, click here.