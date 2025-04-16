Every Athlete Featured in the TIME 100 for 2025
On Wednesday, TIME magazine released its famous annual most influential figures list for 2025. There are plenty of the usual names that end up on this list every year; politicians and Hollywood power players and musical stars galore.
There are also a handful of athletes listed. In total there are six current or former athletes featured in this year's edition. TIME does not separate them out as athletes, and instead the names are listed under the Icon, Pioneer, and Titan categories.
This year, the athletes named: Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts, the defending Super Bowl MVP; Serena Williams, three years retired from tennis but is still making moves in the sports world; WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who founded a new women's basketball league and put on a successful first season this past winter; Simone Biles, who became the most successful Olympic gymnast in history this summer at the Paris Olympics; and Léon Marchand, the French swimmer who was an absolute sensation in Paris.
An illustrious group of names who are set to make a big impact in 2025.