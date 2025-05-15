Every Thursday Night Football Game of the 2025 NFL Season
The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, officially putting dates to games we knew were on the way this season. One point of interest was what the primetime games would be each week, and you can check out our listings of of Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.
But that leaves us with Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video's weekly NFL broadcast.
This season, Prime Video will air 14 Thursday Night Football games. However, it's worth noting that the NFL's season opener, which falls on a Thursday, is not a Thursday Night Football broadcast.
Instead, the rights are held by NBC and the broadcast will be part of the Sunday Night Football package.
This year's Thursday Night Football lineup aims to garner interest by upping the stakes, with nine of the 14 games being divisional rivalries. Among the games, one clear standout is Week 5's 49ers vs. Rams clash.
Below, you can find a full breakdown of all 14 Thursday Night Football games. Please note that all Thursday Night Football games begin at 8:15 p.m. ET and are available exclusively on Prime Video. The legendary Al Michaels serves as play-by-play announcer, with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary.
Every 2025 Thursday Night Football Game
Week
Matchup
Date
Week 2
Washington @ Green Bay
September 11
Week 3
Miami @ Buffalo
September 18
Week 4
Seattle @ Arizona
September 25
Week 5
San Francisco @ Los Angeles Rams
October 2
Week 6
Philadelphia @ New York Giants
October 9
Week 7
Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
October 16
Week 8
Minnesota @ Los Angeles Chargers
October 23
Week 9
Baltimore @ Miami
October 30
Week 10
Las Vegas @ Denver
November 6
Week 11
New York Jets @ New England
November 13
Week 12
Buffalo @ Houston
November 20
Week 13
Chicago @ Philadelphia
November 28 (Black Friday)
Week 14
Dallas @ Detroit
December 4
Week 15
Atlanta @ Tampa Bay
December 11
Week 16
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle
December 18
Week 17
Denver @ Kansas City
December 25
The Best Thursday Night Football Games of 2025 (On Paper, At Least)
Obviously, everything can change in an instant in the NFL. Just one injury has the potential to derail a team's season. And of course, predictions are just educated guesses. So we'll caveat these games being the 'best' by saying we're well aware at how much can change over the coming weeks and months.
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (Week 12)
This game feels like a playoff preview. Both Buffalo and Houston are the favorites to win their respective divisions and a quarterback matchup of reigning MVP Josh Allen and young gunslinger CJ Stroud is must-see television.
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (Week 5)
This is the perfect example of the NFL attempting to up the stakes of Thursday Night Football. One of these two teams are more than likely to win the NFC West and it could come down to just a game or two separating them. San Francisco is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2024 season and the Rams gave Matthew Stafford wide receiver Davante Adams. We're expecting fireworks here.
Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers (Week 2)
Amazon is coming out of the gate hot with this matchup. Both the Packers and Commanders are projected to be among the best teams in the NFC and this Week 2 matchup might prove to be a playoff preview. Plus, there might not be a faster-rising superstar in the NFL than Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (Week 8)
This game had to make the list out of the sheer intrigue alone. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will be going up against Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the first time the two have met since winning a national championship together at Michigan in 2023.