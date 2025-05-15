Full Sunday Night Football Schedule for the 2025 NFL Season
If there are truer words than "I've been waiting all day for Sunday night," we haven't heard them yet. Because during the NFL season, Sunday night is reserved for one thing: A marquee football event.
With the 2025 NFL schedule now revealed, we know exactly which teams will be playing each week on NBC (or streaming on Peacock). Let's dive in and take a look.
Sunday Night Football Schedule 2025
Below is the full slate of Sunday Night Football games for the 2025 season. All games kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Week 18 schedule has not yet been finalized by the league.
NBC's pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET and features Tony Dungy, Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison, Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Mike Florio and Matthew Berry.
Mike Tirico is the play-by-play man, with Cris Collinsworth serving as the color analyst.
WEEK
MATCHUP
DATE
Week 1 (Thursday)
Cowboys @ Eagles
September 4
Week 1
Ravens @ Bills
September 7
Week 2
Falcons @ Vikings
September 14
Week 3
Chiefs @ Giants
September 21
Week 4
Packers @ Cowboys
September 28
Week 5
Patriots @ Bills
October 5
Week 6
Lions @ Chiefs
October 12
Week 7
Falcons @ 49ers
October 19
Week 8
Packers @ Steelers
October 26
Week 9
Seahawks @ Commanders
November 2
Week 10
Steelers @ Chargers
November 9
Week 11
Lions @ Eagles
November 16
Week 12
Buccaneers @ Rams
November 23
Week 13
Broncos @ Commanders
November 30
Week 14
Texans @ Chiefs
December 7
Week 15
Vikings @ Cowboys
December 14
Week 16
Bengals @ Dolphins
December 21
Week 17
Bears @ 49ers
December 28
Week 18
TBD
January 4
Week 1
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
When: Thursday, September 4, 8:20 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL season begins with defending champion Philadelphia raising its Super Bowl 59 banner before a clash with NFC East rival Dallas. The Eagles won both games against the Cowboys in 2024, outscoring Dallas 75-13 in the process.
Week 1
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
When: Sunday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET
Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the recently handsomely paid Derrick Henry lead the Ravens into #BillsMafia territory to take on reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. Expect plenty of fireworks in this one, as both teams were in the top 10 in total yards per game last season.
Week 2
Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
When: Sunday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET
The Vikings actually have back-to-back primetime games to open the season (for the first time since 1981), as Minnesota will play on Monday Night Football in Week 1 before hosting the Falcons on Sunday night in Week 2. This will be a matchup of potential future studs under center, with J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. set for a rematch of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Week 3
Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants
Where: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
When: Sunday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET
Russell Wilson will make his home debut with the Giants in this matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have won three-straight AFC championships, but the Giants will hope to slow them down with the help of No. 3 overall pick Adbul Carter.
Week 4
Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
When: Sunday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET
Green Bay is 10-1 against Dallas in their last 11 games. A good portion of Dallas' success will depend on quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott was the runner-up for the NFL MVP award in 2023, but played in just eight games in 2024.
Week 5
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
When: Sunday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET
This marks Buffalo's second SNF game of the season, this time against AFC East rival New England. The Patriots enter the 2025 season with a new, yet familiar face as head coach—Mike Vrabel. Perhaps a revenge game for Stefon Diggs is in the cards here?
Week 6
Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
When: Sunday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET
The Lions are 27-7 over the last two seasons and are trying to translate regular season success into postseason success. Meanwhile, the Chiefs appear on SNF for the second time in 2025, this time at home. And regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl 59, there's no better measuring stick for success (postseason, or regular season) than Kansas City.
Week 7
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers
Where: Levi's Stadium, San Francisco, CA
When: Sunday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET
This is the first time the 49ers have hosted the Falcons since 2021 and just the second time the two teams have met on Sunday Night Football. This matchup comes in the midst of a daunting stretch for the 49ers, in which the team will be away from home for four of five weeks.
Week 8
Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
When: Sunday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET
All we can say is that the NFL must think Aaron Rodgers is signing in Pittsburgh, which would make this game must-see TV for all football fans.
Week 9
Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders
Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
When: Sunday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET
Deebo Samuel Sr. loves playing against Seattle, as he's racked up more receiving yards (766) against the Seahawks than any other team. This is the first of two SNF games for Washington in 2025, which is a direct result of the ascendance of quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Week 10
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers
Where: SoFI Stadium, Inglewood, CA
When: Sunday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET
The Chargers will be racking up the frequent flyer miles in 2025, with a league-leading 37,086 miles to travel. However, they get the Steelers at home on this Sunday Night Football tilt.
Week 11
Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
When: Sunday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET
Does it get much better than a Sunday Night Football matchup between what might just be the best two teams in the NFC?
Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
When: Sunday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET
The reigning NFC South champs will take on the reigning NFC West champs in Week 12's SNF matchup. These two squads haven't met since 2022, where the Bucs won a close contest.
Week 13
Denver Broncos @ Washington Commanders
Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
When: Sunday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET
The Commanders will open and close the month of November on Sunday Night Football, finishing with this matchup of two second-year quarterbacks. Bo Nix, who finished 2024 6th in the NFL in touchdowns passes, will bring what many expect to be a spry Denver team to Maryland.
Week 14
Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
When: Sunday, December 7, 8:20 p.m. ET
Some real good stuff here as two of the best quarterbacks in football clash in a late-season primetime matchup. Mahomes is 2-0 against CJ Stroud all-time, including a win in the divisional round last year.
Week 15
Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
When: Sunday, December 14, 8:20 p.m. ET
The stretch run for the Cowboys is particularly brutal, but lucky for them they get most of the heavy hitters inside Jerryworld. This game comes sandwiched between games against Kansas City, Detroit, Los Angeles and Washington.
Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
When: Sunday, December 21, 8:20 p.m. ET
This game is the end of the critical portion of the schedule for Cincinnati, as Week 13 through Week 16 will feature huge matchups with Baltimore, Buffalo, Baltimore again, then Miami. For the Dolphins, coach Mike McDaniel is looking to get the team back to the playoffs after narrowly missing out in 2024.
Week 17
Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers
Where: Levi's Stadium, San Francisco, CA
When: Sunday, December 28, 8:20 p.m. ET
We all saw the memes and jokes. That Chicago famously (or perhaps, infamously) got a Pope before a 4,000 yard passer. Maybe the city gets both in 2025. Maybe this is the game to make franchise history.