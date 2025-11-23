Ex-Chiefs Star QB Sounds Off on Why Patrick Mahomes-Led Offense Has Been ‘Sloppy’
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are fighting for their playoff lives heading into Sunday's pivotal game at home against the red-hot 8-2 Colts. At 5-5, Kansas City is on the outside looking in at the postseason picture and needs to start racking up wins in a hurry if the three-time defending AFC champs want to just make it to the playoffs.
One of the big reasons for the Chiefs' struggles this year has been the offense. They haven't been as explosive as they have been in recent years and they'll need to get it going Sunday at Arrowhead.
A few hours before the game, former Chiefs star quarterback Alex Smith broke down what he thinks is wrong with Mahomes and the offense and why he thinks things could turn around today.
"I’ll never forget when I got there Andy [Reid] and this offense so often there were always six to eight gimme throws that were built into the offense that [the wide receiver] got open; I didn’t have to do anything as a quarterback," Smith said. "I just don’t see that any more. They rely way too much on Patrick creating offense, doing so many things out of rhythm. I want to see them get back to manufacture some of these plays. I think being at home will help. This team is 17 points better per game at Arrowhead than they are on the road. Communication a big part of it, obviously they’ll have the benefit of that today."
Here is Smith's full take on the Chiefs' offensive struggles:
Kansas City is coming off back-to-back losses on the road to the Bills and Broncos. They only scored 19 points last week in Denver and Mahomes missed a couple of big plays that could have led to scores.
After Sunday's game against the Colts, the Chiefs will have a quick turnaround as they'll face the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving.
The pressure is ramping up to new levels for Mahomes and the Chiefs. It will be interesting to see how they respond to it against the Colts.