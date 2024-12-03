Former NFL Player Rips League for 'Harsh' Suspension of Azeez Al-Shaair
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended for three games following Sunday's ugly hit against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but ex-NFL cornerback Logan Ryan fears the punishment doesn't fit the crime.
"Way too harsh," he said of the suspension, speaking with CBS Sports's Brandon Baylor. "Three games is like a fifth of our season. You only get so many games; you only get 17 of 'em. So taking a guy out three games ... his job is to tackle people.
"Now that tackle was egregious," he continued, "That tackle was unsportsmanlike. That tackle should've got him kicked out the game, which it did. It will get him fined, which it did. But it's gonna take three game checks? You know how much money that is? That is hundreds of thousands of dollars—depending on his contract—[and] maybe a million dollar fine at least for a late hit.
"Years ago, a hit like that would have been "glorified," Ryan mused. "Yes, it was late. I think the outcome of what Trevor Lawrence looked like on the ground with a concussion with his arms up, and I think the fighting afterward with both teams, which I understand ... I would like to see one game. I think that's enough of a lesson, enough of a fine."
The illegal hit occurred toward the end of the second quarter, as Lawrence was very obviously sliding down near the first-down line. Al-Shaair ran up and tackled him to the ground hard and late, hitting the QB in the helmet with his forearm. Lawrence's head smacked onto the turf and his body went stiff. Immediately, a fight broke out. Lawrence was carted off the field while Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected from the game. Lawrence was diagnosed with a concussion and informed fans later that day that he was doing alright.
In its damning suspension, the league criticized Al-Shaair for an "unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules," and noted that his "continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."
On Monday, Al-Shaair took to social media to apologize to Lawrence and the quarterback's Jacksonville teammates. "I've always played the game as hard as I could," he wrote. "Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. ... To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed 'late' or 'unnecessary.' To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that. ... God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart."
The linebacker can appeal the suspension, but as it stands, he will be next eligible to play in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.