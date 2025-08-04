Falcons WR Shows No Mercy as Head Coach Raheem Morris Lines Up at Corner
Atlanta Falcons training camp generated a unique matchup on Monday as head coach Raheem Morris lined up across the line of scrimmage from wide receiver Drake London.
While Morris ended up on his head after attempting to get physical with London, the offense did not even manage to win the rep as the receiver was unable to pull in an off-target throw with one hand after he broke free of the coverage. That's not the greatest sign for how the season might go for the Falcons, but it was pretty amusing from multiple angles.
Here's the angle showing the full play where London failed to complete the catch.
And here's the angle showing a great view of the coach upside-down as players and coaches all have a good laugh. Obviously, the vibes are high, even if the completion percentages aren't.
Morris is entering his second consecutive season as head coach of the Falcons. The team went 8-9 under Morris last season and he also had a 4-7 record in 2020 with the Falcons before he became the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. With that much experience you would think he'd know better than to put himself in.