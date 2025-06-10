Falcons’ Raheem Morris Had Honest Comment About Drama Around Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins is present at the Atlanta Falcons' mandatory minicamp despite the uncertainty of his future on the team.
Because of his unknown future, it came as a little bit of a shock to NFL fans when it was announced Cousins would attend minicamp. However, according to coach Raheem Morris, he wasn't worried about the veteran quarterback not showing up. The "drama" has apparently been made bigger than it actually is.
"I don't worry about those things from Kirk because he's a man first. He's going to go out and do whatever it takes to help his football team as long as he's with us, and he's with us," Morris said on Tuesday. "It's been really less dramatic of a situation than it has been from an outside of the building standpoint.
"He's just not a guy who's been consistently dealing with drama or brought drama upon himself. Obviously there's been some drama. There's always going to be drama talking about the quarterback position, but you're still talking about a high quality individual, a great human. ... I always think these things resolve themselves."
If Cousins stays with the Falcons, as there has been some trade speculation, he will serve as backup to Michael Penix Jr., the second-year quarterback Cousins was benched for at the end of the 2024 season.
Cousins did miss the team's OTAs, which Morris had a pretty nonchalant response about, but returned for minicamp. We'll see if he remains a Falcon ahead of the 2025 season or if he gets dealt elsewhere.