Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Announces Engagement to Fiancée in Heartfelt Post
What a stretch it has been Atlanta Falcons rookie Michael Penix Jr.
First, it was announced he'd be taking over for veteran Kirk Cousins after the struggling starting quarterback threw one too many interceptions this season. And then, on Saturday, he announced his engagement with partner Olivia Carter.
"I will love you forever," Penix captioned a video of the proposal on Instagram. "I can't wait to do life with you."
In the video, Penix and Carter are standing next to a gorgeous fire pit decorated with red flowers, red candles, and large letters spelling out "MARRY ME." Carter is holding a giant bouquet of red roses as Penix kneels to the ground.
Of course, the Falcons social media team was among the well-wishers.
And as for Penix's first start, well, he led the Falcons to a decisive 34–7 victory over the New York Giants—a strong showing for what could be Atlanta's next franchise QB.
Now that's how you end the year with a bang. Congratulations are indeed in order!