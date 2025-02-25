Falcons' Raheem Morris Explains Why the NFL Should Ban the Tush Push
With the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl their signature play, the "tush push," is one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason. The Green Bay Packers, who lost in the wild card round to the Eagles, want the play banned and they are not alone.
Announcer Jim Nantz and Bills coach Sean McDermott are among those who have spoken out against the incredibly effective short-yardage play, while ESPN's Ryan Clark suggested anyone complaining was "soft."
With all the teams coming together for the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis, many more voices will be heard on this subject over the next few days. One of the first to be asked was Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheeem Morris who made a decent case for a rule change by pointing out one simple thing.
"I thought it should have been illegal three years ago," Morris said with a laugh. "No, the tush push play, I was never been a big fan. There's just no other play in our game where you can absolutely get behind them and push them, pull them off, do anything."
The main thing the teams have to consider is what this will do to Saquon Barkley, who has the easiest role in the play. Fewer pushes might mean more carries and it didn't often work out for defenses when the Eagles gave him the ball last season, either.