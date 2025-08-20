Falcons Tackle Kaleb McGary Carted Off With Leg Injury Weeks After Signing Extension
Atlanta Falcons starting offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, the man tasked with guarding the blindside of left-handed starting quarterback Michael Penix, was carted off the practice field on Wednesday with a leg injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
McGary, who signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension earlier this month, will receive an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.
News of McGary's injury comes after backup offensive tackle Storm Norton underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday. Norton, who would conceivably be the next man up to McGary, is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, per Schefter.
As for McGary, he has been remarkably solid the for the Falcons over the course of his career. The 30-year-old has started 92 of his 93 games since being drafted in 2019.