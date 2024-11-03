Falcons Trolled Both Cowboys and Yankees Fans With One Elite Tweet After Win
The Atlanta Falcons defended their home turf and took down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 27-21. Beating America's Team is always cause for celebration around the NFL, even when they are mediocre like this season, and the Falcons had something special in store once the clock hit quadruple zeros.
The organization's social media team took a shot at not only Cowboys fans but also New York Yankees fans with a victory tweet. "Tough week to be a Yankees fan," it read, with a screenshot of the Falcons-Cowboys final score.
For the unitiated, there is a running joke among sports fans that Yankees supporters are also Cowboys supporters and vice versa because both teams were extremely dominant in the 1990s, drawing bandwagon fans of all shapes and sizes. So for anybody who actually does fall into that demographic, this is a vicious twist of the knife in reminding Cowboys fans of the Yankees' heartbreaking World Series loss last week.
The Cowboys, now 3-5, have some serious decisions to make with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner. The Falcons, 5-3 themselves, can continue to celebrate and prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.