NFL Trade Deadline 2024: What We’re Hearing From Around the League
The NFL’s trade deadline is upon us, and that will probably mean this year what it does in most years. That, of course, doesn’t mean calls won’t happen. Teams have called and will continue to call the Cleveland Browns on Myles Garrett and the Las Vegas Raiders and Maxx Crosby.
The reality, though, is that the NFL isn’t the NBA, Major League Baseball or the NHL.
Last year, the two biggest moves (trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young) were executed by the Washington Commanders, who had a new owner in Josh Harris and were on the cusp of a massive organizational overhaul. Two years ago, the two headlines were a suspended receiver moved (Calvin Ridley), and rivals doing a rare in-division deal (T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions to Minnesota Vikings). In previous years, we’ve had Amari Cooper and Jalen Ramsey traded in their primes.
So, yes, it happens. But there are almost always circumstances to push those deals, and I’m just not sure those exist in 2024. Going into the weekend, there were just two teams without multiple losses (Kansas City Chiefs, Lions) and two without multiple wins (Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers), leaving most in a sort of no-man’s land between buyer and seller. That said, there will be movement. Here’s some of what might happen.
• It’d take a Herschel Walker Great-Train-Robbery-type of haul for the Browns to move Garrett, who had three sacks Sunday. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t open to selling. This draft will be the first in which the Browns have a first-rounder since the 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson, so stocking up to move around in the draft might make sense. And the team has had some discussions on moving Za’Darius Smith and Greg Newsome.
• The Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons are among those on the hunt for edge rushers, with Smith, Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney, Denver’s Baron Browning and the New York Giants’ Azeez Ojulari among the names out there. Detroit and Cleveland have had talks around Smith. It sounds like the price would be around a fourth-rounder, which could set the market at the position.
• Two injured guys who might stick with their teams as a result of their ailments—Falcons edge rusher Lorenzo Carter and Panthers WR Adam Thielen. Thielen is an interesting one, with rumblings out there that his camp would like
to get him to a contender. And Carolina is open to the idea of moving veterans (another Panthers receiver who could be traded would be potential reclamation project Jonathan Mingo).
• The Raiders have already moved Davante Adams, and have told teams they’ll listen to offers, but they aren’t actively shopping anyone. I’d be surprised if they moved Crosby, who’s the only guy left from the locker-room-leadership troika (Adams and Josh Jacobs were the other two) that owner Mark Davis leaned on as he made big organizational decisions last year.
• The New England Patriots have fielded overtures on receivers and corners. Veteran K.J. Osborn and third-year man Tyquan Thornton are among the wideouts who could be on the move. Meanwhile, at corner, there’s been interest in Jonathan Jones, but they aren’t keen on moving him, based on his role as a team leader. Marco Wilson would be a more realistic trade target for other teams at that position.
• The Giants are another potential seller. Ojulari is one name that’s out there. Another would be receiver Darius Slayton, who could be a nice downfield threat for a team looking to add a complementary weapon. New York’s gotten calls on corners, too, but is less likely to move someone at that position.
• I doubt the Los Angeles Rams will trade Cooper Kupp—they told other teams that it’d cost more than Adams did the New York Jets—because his value probably wouldn’t match his market value. And it became less likely when Puka Nacua was banged up in practice this week. But they could end up moving veteran corner Tre’Davious White.
• Some teams that aren’t necessarily looking to move guys off the roster still could due to their depth. The opportunity could be there, as such, at linebacker, with Miami’s Duke Riley and Minnesota’s Brian Asamoah II.
• And, finally, even in a position to contend, the Chicago Bears could trade a couple of depth pieces, with tailback Khalil Herbert and guard Larry Borom involved in some trade discussions.
All of this stuff, of course, is fluid, and the phone lines certainly will be active leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday. What’ll become of it? Probably not much.