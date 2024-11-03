SI

Jimmy Johnson Gave Harsh Analysis of Cowboys' Playoff Chances After Falcons Loss

The former Dallas head coach isn't bullish on this team playing deep into January.

Liam McKeone

Jimmy Johnson coached the Cowboys in the 1990s
Jimmy Johnson coached the Cowboys in the 1990s / NFL on FOX

The Dallas Cowboys lost again on Sunday, falling to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-21 in Week 9 action. The outlook is bleak for the 3-5 Cowboys who also have to think about the quarterback position after Dak Prescott was forced to exit early due to several injuries. Despite every positive message Jerry Jones wants to send, the season is circling the drain in Dallas.

At least, that's what former Cowboys head coach and longtime NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson thinks. Johnson spoke bluntly on FOX after Dallas fell to Atlanta, saying he does not see the playoffs in the team's future.

"I think it's too late for them to win enough games to be in the playoffs" Johnson said. "I don't see them making the playoffs this year."

After losing to the Falcons the Cowboys sit at third in the NFC East and are four games behind the leading Washington Commanders, who improved to 7-2 after beating the New York Giants in Week 9. So Dallas is in a hole— and, as mentioned above, are about to embark upon a difficult slate of games; four of the next five Cowboys games are against expected playoff squads, including two divisional matchups.

In other words a lot needs to go right for the Cowboys to have a hope at postseason play. Based on how this season has gone, that may be too much to hope for. It sounds like Johnson agrees.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL