Jimmy Johnson Gave Harsh Analysis of Cowboys' Playoff Chances After Falcons Loss
The Dallas Cowboys lost again on Sunday, falling to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-21 in Week 9 action. The outlook is bleak for the 3-5 Cowboys who also have to think about the quarterback position after Dak Prescott was forced to exit early due to several injuries. Despite every positive message Jerry Jones wants to send, the season is circling the drain in Dallas.
At least, that's what former Cowboys head coach and longtime NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson thinks. Johnson spoke bluntly on FOX after Dallas fell to Atlanta, saying he does not see the playoffs in the team's future.
"I think it's too late for them to win enough games to be in the playoffs" Johnson said. "I don't see them making the playoffs this year."
After losing to the Falcons the Cowboys sit at third in the NFC East and are four games behind the leading Washington Commanders, who improved to 7-2 after beating the New York Giants in Week 9. So Dallas is in a hole— and, as mentioned above, are about to embark upon a difficult slate of games; four of the next five Cowboys games are against expected playoff squads, including two divisional matchups.
In other words a lot needs to go right for the Cowboys to have a hope at postseason play. Based on how this season has gone, that may be too much to hope for. It sounds like Johnson agrees.