Atlanta Falcons on Alert after Detroit Lions Cut Edge Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons’ pursuit of pass rush help may have received a lifeline Tuesday, as the Detroit Lions released edge rusher James Houston IV, according to Jeremy Fowler.
During his rookie season in 2022, the 6-foot-1-inch, 248-pound Houston collected eight sacks and seven tackles for loss in just seven games. He played in only two contests in 2023 and registered only one sack and quarterback hit.
Houston, 26, has played a limited role this season, appearing in eight games while making eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. He’s seen only 116 snaps on defense and 68 on special teams.
After his stellar rookie season, Houston’s second professional campaign was cut short due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 2. He was limited to begin this season and only grew into a larger role after a season-ending leg injury to star pass rush Aidan Hutchinson in Week 6.
Still, Houston, who played collegiately under Deion Sanders at Jackson State in 2021, has struggled to find the level he reached in 2022. Perhaps all he needs is a change of scenery — and perhaps the Falcons can provide that.
Atlanta is last in the NFL with 10 sacks. All but two teams have at least double the Falcons’ sacks, while 11 have at least triple. The next closest team is the Carolina Panthers with 17.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Atlanta self-scouted over the bye week, and while it liked the progress made in run defense, there’s plenty of room to grow rushing the passer.
“So, what can we do different in this next ending phase of football, and how we want to end that thing in order to get better?” Morris said. “Because in order to get to where you want to go, ultimately, you want to be able to improve those things.”
And Houston, if nothing else, could provide the Falcons a low-risk, high-reward option who has experience dominating over the season’s final handful of games.