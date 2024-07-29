'We'll Move': Atlanta Falcons Assistant GM Talks Kirk Cousins Tampering Penalty
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons front office has addressed the tampering penalties assessed to the team by the NFL after the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith spoke with reporters Sunday morning, a month and a half after Atlanta lost a 2025 fifth-round pick and paid a $250,000 fine for tampering with Cousins, receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner in free agency.
"You open your doors to the deal and the process," Smith said. "Like anything, whether it's involving us or another team, you always look at all those deals and you look at your process from within and things you have to do to adjust and move forward. So, we'll move forward."
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was additionally fined $50,000 for his role in the violation.
After a thorough, three-month-long process, the NFL found Atlanta broke the league's rules regarding logistical and administrative contact, such as making travel plans after deals were agreed upon.
Conversely, the league didn't find the Falcons made contact with players before the legal negotiating window opened. From the start of the process to the end, Atlanta stressed it cooperated fully with the NFL's investigation.
Smith said the Falcons are using the penalties as a learning opportunity.
"I won't go too far into the weeds as to what happened in the investigation," Smith said. "But whenever that ruling comes for us, or it could be for another team, you always look at the processes of those things, and you adjust and adapt in terms of what you're going to do moving forward, which we will do."
Falcons owner Arthur Blank will speak with reporters Tuesday and general manager Terry Fontenot will take the podium Wednesday, marking the first time each are available following the league's decision.