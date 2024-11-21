2 Former Falcons Snubbed as Hall of Fame Semi-Finalists
The prospective 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Class was taken from 50 legends and cut to 25 candidates Wednesday after starting with an initial group of 167 nominees. The Selection Committee will now shed this 25 to 15 between now and December.
Who made this cut?
“Should Be” Home Runs
“Should Be” by this definition are players I can eyeball and for certain imagine in a gold jacket before all is said and done, even if it’s not this year.
- Antonio Gates, TE - 2003-2018 Chargers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2)
- Luke Kuechly, LB - 2012-19 Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1)
- Eli Manning, QB - 2004-2019 Giants | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1)
- Steve Smith Sr., WR - 2001-2013 Panthers, 2014-16 Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4)
- Terrell Suggs, LB/DE - 2003-2018 Ravens, 2019 Cardinals, 2019 Chiefs | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1)
- Adam Vinatieri, PK - 1996-2005 Patriots, 2006-2019 Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1)
- Darren Woodson, S - 1992-2003 Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9)
- Reggie Wayne, WR - 2001-2014 Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6)
- Hines Ward, WR - 1998-2011 Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9)
- Fred Taylor, RB - 1998-2008 Jaguars, 2009-2010 Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6)
- Earl Thomas, DB - 2010-18 Seahawks, 2019 Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1)
- Torry Holt, WR - 1999-2008 Rams, 2009 Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 11)
- Jared Allen, DE - 2004-07 Chiefs, 2008-2013 Vikings, 2014-15 Bears, 2015 Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5)
- Jahri Evans, G - 2006-2016 Saints, 2017 Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3)
- Ricky Watters, RB - 1992-94 49ers, 1995-97 Eagles, 1998-2001 Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5)
- James Harrison, LB - 2002-2012, 2014-17 Steelers, 2013 Bengals, 2017 Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3)
- Vince Wilfork, DT - 2004-2014 Patriots, 2015-16 Texans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4)
- Rodney Harrison, S - 1994-2002 Chargers, 2003-08 Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4)
A few random quick-hitter comments: Kuechly is the best LB I have ever seen, Eli Manning’s Super Bowl aura alone…, I don’t need stats or opinions or any of that to know Adam Vinatieri’s cold blood is the GOAT, & lastly there are some era defining defining players included: J. Harrison, R. Harrison, Suggs, Smith Sr. Gates, etc.
I Get It…
“I Get It…” by this definition are players I consider Hall of Fame caliber, but can easily start a discussion about how Abraham and Dunn (particularly Abraham) could have stepped in front this year.
- Eric Allen, CB - 1988-1994 Eagles, 1995-97 Saints, 1998-2001 Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5)
- Willie Anderson, T - 1996-2007 Bengals, 2008 Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5)
- Anquan Boldin, WR - 2003-09 Cardinals, 2010-12 Ravens, 2013-15 49ers, 2016 Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4)
- Steve Wisniewski, G - 1989-2001 Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2014, 2025)
- Robert Mathis, DE/LB - 2003-2016 Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4)
- Richmond Webb, T - 1990-2000 Dolphins, 2001-02 Bengals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1)
- Marshal Yanda, G/T - 2007-2019 Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1)
Nostalgia is powerful. All of these players are deserving of this discussion and are all dominant players in their playing day. This is not negative, it’s just to say John Abraham and Warrick Dunn’s “lore” on the gridiron and who they are also worthy, maybe even moreso.
John Abraham’s Quick Resume
- 13th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft (Jets)
- 15 seasons: Jets (2000-2005), Falcons (2006-2012), Cardinals (2013-2014)
- 3x 1st Team All-Pro
- 1x 2nd Team All-Pro
- 5x Pro Bowl
- Falcons All-Time Sack Leader (68.5)
- 133.5 sacks (13th All-Time)
- 47 Forced Fumbles (4th All-Time)
- 8 double-digit sack seasons (9.5 in 2011)
Warrick Dunn’s Quick Resume
- 12th overall pick (Buccaneers)
- 12 seasons: Buccaneers (1997-2001), Falcons (2002-2007), Buccaneers (2008)
- NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- 3x Pro Bowl
- 10,000+ career rushing yards club
- 15,000+ scrimmage yards
- 200+ homes provided through his charity
- 60+ career total touchdowns
Who has the better chance of being inducted? Abraham.
Who would hypothetically have the better chance of going into the Hall of Fame representing the Falcons (The NFL does not do this as the MLB does)? TBD. As a player, Abraham likely favors Atlanta and Dunn Tampa Bay. Dunn’s current stake as a Falcons owner in bond with Arthur Blank might say otherwise though.
9 Former Falcons are in the the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio:
Morten Andersen (1995-2000)
Bobby Beathard (1968-1971)
Eric Dickerson (1993)
Chris Doleman (1994, 1995)
Brett Favre (1991)
Tony Gonzalez (2009-2013)
Claude Humphrey (1968-1979)
Tommy McDonald (1967)
Deion Sanders (1989-1993)
Eric Dickerson (Rams), Brett Favre (Packers), Morton Andersen (Saints), Bobby Beathard (Dolphins/Redskins), Chris Doleman (Vikings), Tony Gonzalez (Chiefs), Tommy McDonald (Eagles), and Deion Sanders (Cowboys) would not choose (along with the HOF) to represent the Falcons. That honor would be bestowed upon only one: Claude Humphrey.
All that to say, this is an even bigger deal to the Falcons than some teams. The potential for John Abraham and Warrick Dunn to be in this place in the 2026 Hall of Fame class is special, Atlanta.