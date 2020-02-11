FalconReport
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Atlanta takes LSU pass-rusher in Tabeek’s Mock Draft

Brady Pfister

The Falcons need help getting after the quarterback, especially now that they have indicated Vic Beasely will be moving on.

Matthew Tabeek of the team’s official website recently put out a mock draft where Atlanta addresses this hole by selecting defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson out of LSU.

At 6-4, 250 lbs., Chassion gave opposing offenses headaches with his rare mix of power and agility on his way to tallying 6.5 sacks in the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship season. During his redshirt sophomore season, Chaisson led LSU in tackles for loss with 13.5 as a part of his First Team All-SEC campaign.

Chaisson is no stranger to playing in Atlanta. Two of best performances came against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, collecting ten total tackles and three sacks against two top-4 teams. He earned defensive MVP against the Sooners.

When scouts turn on the tape for Chaisson, they instantly fall in love with the versatility he brings to the table. Though he doesn’t possess the size many NFL teams covet when looking for a game-changing edge man, the Houston-native can throw an offensive tackle into the lap of a quarterback one play and spin around him on the next.

Chaisson has proved incredibly effective on third and long plays, taking advantage of obvious passing situations to tap into his speed, both off the edge and inside through stunts. NFL defensive minds will most certainly get creative with him on big downs late in the game.

Whether it comes early in the draft, later on or through free agency, Atalnta has no choice but to improve their point of attack on the defensive front. Chaisson is a prime candidate to fit this role almost perfectly. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 2: Does Arthur Blank think Dan Quinn is Sean Payton?

This week's podcast examines early Super Bowl odds for the 2020 season, where the Falcons rank and a few teams wrongly favored over Atlanta. With the NFL season now over, the XFL has taken center stage after a strong opening weekend. What does this mean for the NFL, the game of football and sports as a whole? Chris and Brady deliver their takes before debating the status of Matt Ryan and Dan Quinn.

Brady Pfister

Can Cam Newton be on his way out of Carolina?

It looks like the Carolina Panthers are going through a culture change, and Cam Newton may not be in the plans.

Malik Brown

by

ScottKennedy

DeAngelo Halls shares the impact that Kobe Bryant had on his life

Christian Crittenden

by

Terence Moore

2019 Roster Review: Wide Receivers

Brady Pfister

Dante Fowler, Jr. rumored to be eyeing Falcons

Los Angeles Rams' linebacker Dante Fowler, Jr. could be a fit for Falcons in free agency.

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons pick Iowa DE in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Falcons need help getting to the quarterback, so its no surprise a DE is linked to them.

Malik Brown

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review 2019

Christian Crittenden

2020 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Defensive Tackle

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle position breakdown

Christian Crittenden

2020 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Offensive guards/Centers

The Falcons had some steady play at offensive guard and center last season, but there are definitely some holes to fill in the offseason.

Malik Brown

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Linebackers

Brady Pfister