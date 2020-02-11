Atlanta takes LSU pass-rusher in Tabeek’s Mock Draft

The Falcons need help getting after the quarterback, especially now that they have indicated Vic Beasely will be moving on.

Matthew Tabeek of the team’s official website recently put out a mock draft where Atlanta addresses this hole by selecting defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson out of LSU.

At 6-4, 250 lbs., Chassion gave opposing offenses headaches with his rare mix of power and agility on his way to tallying 6.5 sacks in the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship season. During his redshirt sophomore season, Chaisson led LSU in tackles for loss with 13.5 as a part of his First Team All-SEC campaign.

Chaisson is no stranger to playing in Atlanta. Two of best performances came against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, collecting ten total tackles and three sacks against two top-4 teams. He earned defensive MVP against the Sooners.

When scouts turn on the tape for Chaisson, they instantly fall in love with the versatility he brings to the table. Though he doesn’t possess the size many NFL teams covet when looking for a game-changing edge man, the Houston-native can throw an offensive tackle into the lap of a quarterback one play and spin around him on the next.

Chaisson has proved incredibly effective on third and long plays, taking advantage of obvious passing situations to tap into his speed, both off the edge and inside through stunts. NFL defensive minds will most certainly get creative with him on big downs late in the game.

Whether it comes early in the draft, later on or through free agency, Atalnta has no choice but to improve their point of attack on the defensive front. Chaisson is a prime candidate to fit this role almost perfectly.