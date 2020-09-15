Falcons-Cowboys Preview: Can Atlanta Slow Down Dak Prescott & Cowboys Offense?

The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Dallas Cowboys in a battle between two teams aiming to avoid an 0-2 record during Week 2. The Falcons lost at home to the Seattle Seahawks, 38-25, while the Cowboys fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17, on Sunday.

Similar to the first half of last season, the Falcons struggled mightily against the pass versus the Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw as many incompletions as touchdowns (four) while averaging 9.2 yards per pass.

But the Falcons' inability to execute on key plays, mostly fourth downs, led to their double-digit defeat in Week 1. The Falcons went 0-for-4 on fourth-down tries while the Seahawks converted their only fourth down attempt for a touchdown.

The Cowboys weren't particularly good on third and fourth down in Week 1 either, going 4-for-15 on both downs against the Rams. Meanwhile, the Rams offense converted 10 out of 18 opportunities on third and fourth downs.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott possesses a similar skillset to Wilson, but Prescott is aiming to prove this season he belongs in the top tier of NFL signal callers. Prescott went 25 of 39 for 266 yards with a touchdown against the Rams.

The Dallas offense wasn't terribly efficient, as Prescott posted 6.8 yards per pass and All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott recorded 4.4 yards per carry in Week 1. The Cowboys also allowed three sacks against the Rams, which matches the sack total the Falcons registered versus the Seahawks.

Dallas still has former All-Pros Tyron Smith and Zack Martin starting at left tackle and right guard, respectively, but the offensive line isn't as strong in the other three spots. At right tackle, the Cowboys are starting rookie Terence Steele.

Still, Dan Quinn's defense will have its hands full slowing down Prescott and Elliott. The Cowboys lost tight end Blake Jarwin to a torn ACL in Week 1, but Dallas has a three-headed monster in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb at receiver. Those three wideouts hauled in 18 of Prescott's 25 completions.

While the Falcons may find it easier to pressure Prescott than it has been in years past because of the turnover along the Cowboys offensive line, Dallas' defensive line is as loaded as ever. Demarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe and Trysten Hill make up a very formidable group up front that will really test the Falcons offensive line both in the running game and in pass protection.

One star Dallas defender the Falcons will not have to deal with is linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. He suffered a broken collarbone in Week 1 and according to ESPN, is likely out 6-8 weeks.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Falcons 17-11. Atlanta has won three of the last four matchups, but the Cowboys beat the Falcons in their most recent meeting, 22-19, in 2018. The last time the Falcons played in Dallas during the 2015 season, they won 39-28.

This will be the home opener at AT & T Stadium. The Cowboys are expected to have fans on Sunday, but it will remain unclear exactly how many until gameday.

