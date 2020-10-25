Recap: Falcons Fall 23-22 to Lions on Last Second Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons hosted the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon in a battle of teams trying fight back in the right direction. The Falcons came into the game off of their first win of the season last week in Minnesota over the Vikings.

Detroit kicked off the scoring today with a three-yard touchdown run by D'Andre Swift with 4:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Atlanta tied the score with a touchdown run by Todd Gurley II early in the second quarter.

After a goal line stand by Atlanta, the Falcons took the lead with just 29 seconds left in the first half with a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Calvin Ridley to cap off a 98-yard scoring drive.

Atlanta led 14-10 at the half after Matthew Stafford completed a couple of passes and got the Lions into field goal range.

The second half was a mostly defensive affair but Detroit managed to claw back into the game with three separate field goal drives while holding Atlanta scoreless. This left the Lions with a 16-14 lead with 3:16 remaining after a 49-yard field goal from Matt Prater.

This left Matt Ryan needing a field goal for the win with 3:16 to go. Ryan connected with Russell Gage Jr. for two completions leaving Atlanta in field goal range with 1:31 to go.

Gurley finished off the drive with four more carries, the fourth resulting in a touchdown to give Atlanta a 22-16 lead with 1:04 to go after a successful two-point conversion (Ryan to Ridley).

Stafford push Detroit down into scoring range with just enough time for one shot at the end zone from the 11 yard line. Stafford completed a pass to T.J. Hockenson in the end zone for a touchdown. Matt Prater made the extra point, giving Detroit the 23-22 win.

Ryan finished 31-for-42 with 338 yards and a touchdown. Julio Jones led the Falcons with 8 catches for 97 yards. Gurley had just 63 yards on 23 carries but did score two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late.

The 1-5 Falcons go on the road to play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football this week.