ESPN's Schefter: Falcons Expected to Cut QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins's time as an Atlanta Falcons quarterback appears to be nearing its end.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Wednesday on NFL Live that Atlanta is expected to move on from Cousins when the new league year starts March 12 -- and cutting him appears the most likely outcome.
"The Falcons have said they don't know about trading him -- they're going to need Kirk Cousins's cooperation to get a trade, and I would think that's going to be hard to get," Schefter said. "Which sets up the real possibility they wind up releasing him, even though the organization hasn't gotten to that point yet and hasn't said it's willing to move on from him."
Cousins made headlines Tuesday by stating he suffered elbow and shoulder injuries in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which started a four-game losing streak and ultimately proved to be the beginning of the end for Cousins's time as a starter.
Over his final five games, Cousins threw just one touchdown to nine interceptions while Atlanta went 1-4. He was benched for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. entering Week 16, and the Falcons intend on moving forward with the 2024 first-round pick.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot previously said Atlanta is comfortable keeping Cousins as a backup, but Schefter noted the uncommon and illogical nature of having a $40 million player serve as the No. 2 signal caller.
So, with both trading and keeping Cousins having significant drawbacks, Schefter said he -- and others around the NFL -- think Cousins will be released.
"This is a situation that looks an awful lot like what Denver and Russell Wilson went through last offseason before Denver decided ultimately to move on from him, when it said it wouldn't necessarily do that," Schefter said. "They released him, he wound up signing a one-year deal with a low salary in Pittsburgh.
"And that's how I think people across the league believe this situation will unfold with the Falcons releasing Cousins right around the start of the new league year."
The Falcons will incur $65 million in dead cap if they release Cousins, who, last spring, signed a four-year deal worth up to $180 million. But Schefter added if Atlanta designates Cousins as a post-June 1 release, it spreads the cap hit across two years -- $40 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.
Nonetheless, the specifics of Cousins's departure seems to be the last things needing to be finalized. But the broader conclusion appears decided: his time in Atlanta will likely end in mid-March.