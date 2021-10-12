Which Key Players could Return for Falcons?

The bye week is coming at a good time for the Atlanta Falcons, and they could get three key players back for their next game.

The bye week for the Atlanta Falcons comes at a good time. Several players who missed Sunday's win over the New York Jets could be back in action in time for the Falcons' next game on October 24th against the Miami Dolphins.

Key players like defensive lineman Marlon Davidson missed the game against New York. Wide receiver Russell Gage has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and offensive lineman Josh Andrews has missed the entire season with a broken hand suffered in training camp.

"Guys got a little dinged up yesterday," said head coach Arthur Smith on Monday. "Whether they’re getting an MRI, they’re still getting checked out by our doctors."

"Obviously, we didn't come in as early today coming off that trip. So, I don’t have an update there. I'd imagine it'd be trending more positive towards Russell and Marlon. [We'll] know more by midweek with those guys but I would expect some kind of positive progression there."

"Josh, you know, we’ve got to make a decision at the end of the week, but he's been trending in the right direction so we'll evaluate that at the end of the week."

Gage and Andrews were projected starters before the season, and Davidson has been a key backup on the defensive line. Having them available would be a big plus for Smith and the Falcons heading into the next part of the season.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley also missed the game against the Jets for personal reasons. The hope is that he's back to 100% in time for the Dolphins as well. Smith was non-committal on Ridley's return.

"Take it day-by-day," said Smith. "It's like everyone on this team, there's things that come up. Injuries and other things or circumstances. So, we'll continue to monitor it all, but I don't put a timetable on the injuries because you just never know."

The Falcons have a lighter week after a long trip back from London and an off week, but then it's back to work.

"We'll get we'll get some work in tomorrow and Wednesday," said Smith on Monday. "We’ll ask these guys a couple things we'll look at. Give them a few days off. Come back Monday, with a bonus practice date and then get ready for Miami."

After a tough start to the season, the Falcons have a chance to even their record against the 1-4 Dolphins. Players are getting healthy, they have an extra week to prepare, and the chance to even their record at 3-3 in Miami.