Chargers vs. Falcons Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta's Loss vs. Los Angeles

Entering Sunday with a chance to get over .500 for the first time since 2017, the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) fell just short to the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at home in Week 9.

A wild final minute defensive sequence - capped off by a game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired by Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker put the Falcons in the loss column.



Here are three takeaways from the Falcons Week 9 loss ...

Falcons Can't Build Off Early Momentum

With Patterson's early touchdown and a 29-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo, Atlanta jumped out to an early 10-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

That field goal drive burned eight minutes off the clock, while clocking 14-plays onto the Chargers defense, mixing it up between passes and runs.

After the opening quarter, Atlanta out-gained Los Angeles 145 to 16 in total yards, while outnumbering first downs nine to zero and controlling the ball for 13 of the first 15 minutes.

But the tide shifted throughout the second quarter.

Led by quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers marched 83 yards to the tune of a 15-play touchdown drive, taking off 8:35 from the clock.

Included in the drive were four third down conversions, becoming a trend throughout the next two quarters.

In Herbert and the Chargers offense next possession, the team converted two more third downs and capped off a 10-play, 63-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to running back Austin Ekeler.

A combination of missed opportunities throughout the second half came back to haunt Atlanta late in the game, including a wild sequence with less than a minute to go.

Cordarrelle Patterson Makes Big Return

After missing the previous four games with a knee injury, running back Cordarrelle Patterson made his return in a big way in Week 9.

While the 31-year-old did not lead Atlanta in rushing, Patterson still accounted for both of the Falcons touchdowns, including a highlight reel score in the third quarter.

Wasting little time to get back on the scoreboard, Patterson's first endzone trip came on Atlanta's opening possession - capping off an eight-play, 75-yard drive in the first quarter.

And while Patterson did not lead the team in rushing with his 13 rushes for 44 yards, the running back proved one thing.

He is back.

In total, the Falcons accounted for 201 yards on the ground - adding onto their already dominant rushing attack.

Can't Get Over The Hump

Today's loss against the Chargers makes the Falcons 0-13 in games where Atlanta is .500 entering the game since 2018.

The Falcons have not had more wins than losses since the 2017 season, where the team was 10-6.

Atlanta will have a chance to get back to .500 this Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers and if it wins, the team can have another crack at a winning record against the Chicago Bears at home in two weeks.

