Should Falcons Sign Struggling QB Josh Rosen?

Former top-10 draft pick Josh Rosen is on the market. Should the Atlanta Falcons be interested?

Mike Garafolo reported on Twitter that the San Francisco 49ers are waiving the once-promising quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback play against the Tennessee Titans was poor. Veteran A.J. McCarron and rookie Feleipe Franks combined to go 7 of 21 for 21 yards and an interception. McCarron was sacked twice and Franks three times in the loss to the Titans.

Franks was signed as an undrafted free agent this year and has always been considered a project, but McCarron was brought in to provide a veteran backup to Matt Ryan.

While McCarron and Franks might not be the ideal QB2 behind Ryan, we can argue that Rosen probably isn't the answer, either.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen was 3-10 as a starter, throwing 14 interceptions against 11 touchdowns.

He was deemed expendable when the Cardinals felt they could upgrade by taking Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick a year later.

Rosen was traded to Miami for a second-round pick in 2019 and a 2020 fifth-round pick. He struggled with the Dolphins where he started three games and had one touchdown against five interceptions.

The Dolphins then took Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 draft, and Rosen was waived.

Rosen spent the 2020 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in December of 2020.

A familiar pattern followed Rosen as the 49ers then traded up to draft Trey Lance with the third-overall pick in the 2021 draft. With Rosen behind Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, he didn't have a place on the 49ers.

The Falcons passed on a chance to draft a long-term successor to Ryan, instead taking tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in April's draft.

Those hoping for the Falcons to take a quarterback in the 2022 class might want Rosen on the roster in 2021. As Garafolo notes, in his brief four-year career, Rosen has seen his team take a quarterback in the top five on three different occasions.

Bottom line, though: As much as anybody who can throw a football ends up getting countless shots, Rosen has now been judged a lot of times, by a lot evaluators. Odds are they're not wrong.