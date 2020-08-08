Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 8th, 2020

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from August 5th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

August 5th-August 7th1

NFL Approaching Coronavirus Opt-Out Date

Will The 2020 NFL Season Make It Through COVID-19?

After His Brother’s Murder, Qadree Ollison Never Forgets His Why

Atlanta Falcons Activate Three Players Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Calvin Ridley Is "Real Hungry" Heading Into 2020 Season

Dante Fowler Jr. Recognizes Expectations And Plans To Fulfill Them

DEBATE: Is The 2020 NFL TOP 100 Correct?

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Matt Gono

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Foye Oluokun

Ricardo Allen Praises Arthur Blank And Atlanta Falcons Organization For Social Justice Response

Full-Strength Falcons: No Atlanta Falcons Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Grady Jarrett Motivated By Atlanta Falcons' Recent Struggles

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers exploring 'voluntary' bubble option for 2020 season

Dan Quinn Says Atlanta Falcons Will Attempt To Scrimmage At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 1

