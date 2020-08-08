Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 8th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

August 5th-August 7th1

NFL Approaching Coronavirus Opt-Out Date

Will The 2020 NFL Season Make It Through COVID-19?

After His Brother’s Murder, Qadree Ollison Never Forgets His Why

Atlanta Falcons Activate Three Players Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Calvin Ridley Is "Real Hungry" Heading Into 2020 Season

Dante Fowler Jr. Recognizes Expectations And Plans To Fulfill Them

DEBATE: Is The 2020 NFL TOP 100 Correct?

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Matt Gono

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Foye Oluokun

Ricardo Allen Praises Arthur Blank And Atlanta Falcons Organization For Social Justice Response

Full-Strength Falcons: No Atlanta Falcons Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Grady Jarrett Motivated By Atlanta Falcons' Recent Struggles

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers exploring 'voluntary' bubble option for 2020 season

Dan Quinn Says Atlanta Falcons Will Attempt To Scrimmage At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 1

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 1

COVID-19 tests, strength conditioning, playbooks and interviews sums up week one of Atlanta Falcons training camp.

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Grady Jarrett Motivated By Atlanta Falcons' Recent Struggles

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett acts as leader and is fueled by struggles of last season.

Jeremy Johnson

Dan Quinn Says Atlanta Falcons Will Attempt To Scrimmage At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Zach Hood

Full-Strength Falcons: No Atlanta Falcons Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Despite other NFL teams losing players to coronavirus opt-outs, the Atlanta Falcons continue training camp at full strength.

Chris Vinel

Hardest Part Of Training Camp For A.J. Terrell Right Now Is Wearing His Mask While Practicing

Atlanta Falcons, first-round draft pick, A.J. Terrell, talks about his rookie offseason and his future role as a defensive leader.

William B. Carver

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers exploring 'voluntary' bubble option for 2020 season

Will the Buccaneers install a voluntary bubble for the 2020 NFL season?

Dave Holcomb

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Foye Oluokun

A breakout year is waiting for the third year linebacker.

Malik Brown

Ricardo Allen Praises Arthur Blank And Falcons, Talks About Importance Of Voting

Ricardo Allen praised Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons and stressed the importance of voting during his media availability session Thursday.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Matt Gono

What will guard Matt Gono's role be for the 2020 Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

DEBATE: Is The 2020 NFL TOP 100 Correct?

William Brandon and Chris Vinel hash out whether or not the 2020 NFL TOP 100 was correct!! Watch the recap of last nights showdown!!

Christopher Smitherman II