Grady Jarrett Motivated By Atlanta Falcons' Recent Struggles

Early on in the Falcons’ free fall at the start of last season Grady Jarrett was one of the players that verbalized that things needed to change.

Jarrett doesn’t like losing. It’s an obvious trait.

He’s shown up to have some of his best games in the Falcons’ biggest games. In Super Bowl LI, Jarrett had a Super Bowl record-tying performance. Jarrett sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady three times in the Falcons’ loss.

Jarrett played for the Clemson University. The Tigers lost a total of 11 games in Jarrett’s four years in college. Jarrett reached the Class 4A state semifinals with Rockdale County High School in 2009 as a prep player.

Losing isn’t something Jarrett is used to. The Falcons have done more losing than they have winning in the last two seasons.

Jarrett has been the anchor of a Falcons’ defense that has struggled in that time. The defensive unit ranked 25 in most points allowed in 2018. They were 23rd in 2019.

Jarrett has been the consistent cog in the Falcons’ defense no matter the defense’s rank or team’s record. The last two seasons, Jarrett has put up 121 tackles and 13.5 sacks on defenses that have struggled.

That consistency rolls over into Jarrett’s leadership style. The team’s record nor score of the game doesn’t change how Jarrett approaches being a leader for the Falcons.

“No matter how good or bad things are going, I’m going to always try to be my best and prepare in a way that I can put my best foot forward,” Jarrett said during his press conference on Tuesday. “Even when things are going well or going bad, you’ve got to try and lead your teammates and encourage them. It can always be better, and it can always be worse. You’ve got to be thankful for where you are and try to encourage people to be better.”

Jarrett doesn’t have any frustration towards the team’s recent struggles. He also hasn’t rested on what’s been accomplished in the past. Jarrett feels the team’s struggles over the last two seasons is a source of motivation.

“Regardless of my past success, I think as a competitor you always want to play for the championship, you always want to play for the postseason and getting deep in there and winning a lot of games,” Jarrett told reporters. “I always want to get better. I wouldn’t compare the past success and make it like a point of frustration for me. It’s just a point of motivation try to get better to get back to where I know we can be.”

