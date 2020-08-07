Dan Quinn Says Atlanta Falcons Will Attempt To Scrimmage At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Dan Quinn spoke to reporters virtually Friday and touched on a number of topics. One of those topics was a potential scrimmage in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 2020 NFL Preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19, so this would seemingly provide a stadium-style warmup for players to find rhythm and continuity.

The Falcons' head coach didn't offer much insight into a potential opponent, though given the NFL's cancellation of the original preseason, it would almost have to be an intra-squad Falcons only event.

Needless to say, having some sort of game-like action before the season opener in September would be beneficial to any NFL team. With most of the starters returning on offense, the Falcons should be in better shape for a strange offseason than some teams.

Dirk Koetter is back for another season as offensive coordinator and the defensive unit retains several key contributors minus the losses of Vic Beasley and Desmond Trufant.

The Falcons are set to host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 barring changes or delays due to COVID-19.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook