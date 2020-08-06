Falcon Report
2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Foye Oluokun

Malik Brown

The Falcons linebacker group possesses some of the most versatile talent, but you could probably say that about the entire football team.

It’s not everyday that you see linebackers with speed and physicality like this Falcons group.

With the departure of De’Vondre Campbell, somebody is going to have to step up next to Deion Jones.

The first person to come to everybody’s mind should be Foye Oluokun.

2019 Recap

Coming into his second season in the league, Oluokun has proven that he’ll be ready whenever his name is called.

He was second in tackles during his rookie season after Jones was sidelined with a foot injury.

His energy, speed, and size helped him fit in well with the Falcons defense, and at times he didn’t look like a rookie.

Last season, his playing time and tackles decreased, but you could tell he was in the game due to the impact he was making.

He was more effective after the bye week, and even though he finished with just 56 tackles for the season, 45 came from the final eight game stretch.


At times, he even looked better than Campbell.

One improvement Oluokun made in his second season was his tackling. After missing almost 12 percent of his tackles in his rookie season, he only missed six percent last season.

2020 Review

There will be a major competition to replace Campbell this season.

Oluokun, Mykal Walker, LaRoy Reynolds, and Deone Bucannon will all have a chance to start alongside jones.

After what Oluokun has been able to do in his first two seasons, he may be the favorite to take the spot heading into training camp.

What made Campbell so valuable for the Falcons was his ability to cover tight ends.

Oluokun’s speed will make him useful in the lineup and being able to cover tight ends as well will give him a good chance to lock up the spot.

He has shown what he’s able to do in short spurts throughout his first two seasons, now it’s time to put it all together.

A breakout season is waiting for Oluokun.

